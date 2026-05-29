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Washington Week with The Atlantic

David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war

Season 2026 Episode 22 | 11m 16s

The U.S. seems to be on the cusp of a negotiated settlement with Iran, a country that President Trump promised three months ago he would unconditionally defeat. Jeffrey Goldberg and David Ignatius discussed the war and its consequences.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Wild Kratts
Creature Power Card Generator Gameplay
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Clip: 17:37
Wild Kratts
Aviva's Powersuit Maker Gameplay
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Clip: 18:05
Wild Kratts
Baby Animal Rescue Gameplay
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Clip: 8:34
Wild Kratts
Cats and Dogs Gameplay
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Clip: 27:03
Wild Kratts
Amazin' Amazon Adventure Gameplay
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
Clip: 31:31
Wild Kratts
World Rescue Gameplay
Oh no! Zach has sent his Zach-bots to habits all over the world.
Clip: 37:57
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Amanpour and Company
“How Oligarchs Dominate Our Democracies”
Prof. Jeffrey Winters discusses how oligarchy fused with democracy in America in "The Blind Spot."
Clip: S2026 E8173 | 17:29
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
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Kimberlé Crenshaw; Sally Hayden; Jeffrey Winters
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