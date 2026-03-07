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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Can Democrats salvage the Maine Senate race after Platner?

Season 2026 Episode 28 | 16m 10s

It wasn’t the Nazi tattoo that did in Graham Platner. It was a rape allegation that caused the left-wing of the party to finally give up on their beloved oysterman. The big question for democrats now is how to salvage Maine, which they pretty much have to win to take control of the Senate.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
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At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
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