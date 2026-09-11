Spencer Cox

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
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Firing Line Season 2026
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Firing Line Season 2025
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Firing Line Season 2024
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Firing Line Season 2023
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Firing Line Season 2022
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Firing Line Season 2021
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Firing Line Season 2020
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Firing Line Season 2019
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Firing Line Season 2018
Salman Rushdie reflects on surviving an attempted murder, reclaiming his life, and writing again.
Marjorie Taylor Greene discusses her break with President Trump and the potential of a third party.
Ben McKenzie unpacks his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying To You For Money.”
Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon unveils a $750B affordable housing and community development project.
Why is democratic socialism gaining momentum? Colorado House candidate Melat Kiros makes the case.
Neil Gorsuch discusses the heroes of the American Revolution and the importance of civics education.
Stanley McChrystal discusses the role of the military in America’s 250-year-old democracy.
Eva Moskowitz examines America’s education crisis and obstacles to reform.
Jon Meacham examines our triumphs and tragedies through his book “American Struggle."