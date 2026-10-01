All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
OUR ONLINE STREAM IS TEMPORARILY OFFLINE. YOU CAN STILL TUNE IN TO KEDT (90.3FM) KVRT (90.7FM) ON YOUR FM DIAL!
Firing Line

Danny Meyer

Season 2026 Episode 41 | 26m 46s

Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer dishes on the secret sauce behind his success: putting people before profits. He takes on tipping, AI in restaurants, Anthony Bourdain, and New York City Mayor Mamdani.

Aired: 10/01/26
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2026
  • Firing Line Season 2025
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Anne Applebaum
Anne Applebaum explains how an alliance of ideologues and grifters is remaking U.S. foreign policy.
Episode: S2026 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Dambisa Moyo
Baroness Dambisa Moyo, weighs the risks and the implications for the economy as bond markets roil.
Episode: S2026 E39 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Spencer Cox
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox discusses polarization, alienation, and how to disagree without contempt.
Episode: S2026 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie reflects on surviving an attempted murder, reclaiming his life, and writing again.
Episode: S2026 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene discusses her break with President Trump and the potential of a third party.
Episode: S2026 E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Encore: Ben McKenzie
Ben McKenzie unpacks his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying To You For Money.”
Episode: S2026 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Encore: Dave Wiskus
Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy.
Episode: S2026 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon unveils a $750B affordable housing and community development project.
Episode: S2026 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Melat Kiros
Why is democratic socialism gaining momentum? Colorado House candidate Melat Kiros makes the case.
Episode: S2026 E32 | 26:46
Watch 23:55
Firing Line
Neil Gorsuch
Neil Gorsuch discusses the heroes of the American Revolution and the importance of civics education.
Episode: S2026 E31 | 23:55