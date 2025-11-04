All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

October 20, 2025

Episode 8014 | 55m 50s

Former peace negotiator Dennis Ross discusses the fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker reflects on Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the White House. Jad Abumrad tells the story of Afrobeat in a new podcast. Author Andrew Ross Sorkin discusses the parallels between present day and the 1929 Wall Street crash in his new book, "1929."

Aired: 10/19/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 57:53
Made in Texas
Broken Bread
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:53
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Preview: S44 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Nature
Pigeon Gangs of New York: 5th Ave vs. Central Park
Who rules the streets -- and skies -- of the city?
Clip: S44 E3 | 3:12
Watch 3:26
Nature
Pigeon Dating Rituals: The Strut, The Coo… and The Kiss
Discover how pigeons find a mate for life.
Clip: S44 E3 | 3:26
Watch 2:22
Nature
How NYC Pigeons Survive the City That Never Sleeps
Times Square never shuts down, and neither do its pigeons.
Clip: S44 E3 | 2:22
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: High-Risk Build Preview
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Preview: S52 E19 | 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E309 | 57:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2025
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Nicholas Thompson; Michael Sandel
Episode: E8025 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 3, 2025
Jessica Taylor; Jeremy Diamond; Nathaniel Raymond; Hamid Khalafallah; Jimmy Wales
Episode: E8024 | 55:50
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2025
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: E8023 | 55:49
Watch 55:13
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2025
Matt Pottinger; Patrick Gaspard; Nada Bashir; Julia Ioffe
Episode: E8022 | 55:13
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2025
Alon Pinkas; Mustafa Barghouti; Garrett Graff; Michael McFaul
Episode: E8021 | 55:31
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2025
Marva Allen-Simms; John Morales; Shayna Lewis; Arjan Hehenkamp; David Ovalle
Episode: E8020 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2025
David Sanger; Julianne Smith; Beth Macy
Episode: E8019 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 24, 2025
Halla Tómasdóttir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: E8018 | 55:43
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2025
Christopher Lamb; Annie Lenox; Sarah Leah Whitson
Episode: E8017 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2025
Christopher Sabatini; Ivan Briscoe; Elliot Williams; Sam Kass
Episode: E8016 | 55:50