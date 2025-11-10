All rights reserved. © 2025
Amanpour and Company

November 11, 2025

Episode 8030 | 55m 50s

Ret. Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton marks U.S. Veteran's Day and the continued fighting in Ukraine. MSF's Christopher Lockyear discusses how winter's fast approach is already impacting Ukrainian troops and civilians. Director Hasan Hadi tells the story of an Iraqi schoolgirl in "The President's Cake." Director Bonni Cohen and Fmr. Navy SEAL Marcus Capone discuss the new doc. "In Waves and War."

Aired: 11/10/25
Extras
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 2:53
Nature
How Jaguars Are Saving Sea Turtles
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
Clip: S44 E4 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival Preview
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Preview: S52 E20 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E315 | 57:46
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Kansas county to pay $3M for raid on newspaper
Clip: E315 | 5:31
Watch 4:31
PBS News Hour
Inside the deal to end the government shutdown
Clip: E315 | 4:31
Watch 8:31
PBS News Hour
Conservative judge resigns, calling Trump uniquely dangerous
Clip: E315 | 8:31
Watch 8:55
PBS News Hour
How UCLA is navigating Trump's unprecedented demands
Clip: E315 | 8:55
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 10, 2025
Angus King; Reem Turkmani; Charles Lister; Gabriela Jauregui; Marion Nestle
Episode: E8029 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Kathy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: E8028 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2025
David A. Graham; Salman Rushdie; Raymond Zhong
Episode: E8027 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2025
Prince William; Brian Lehrer; Ron Brownstein; Scott Galloway
Episode: E8026 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2025
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Nicholas Thompson; Michael Sandel
Episode: E8025 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 3, 2025
Jessica Taylor; Jeremy Diamond; Nathaniel Raymond; Hamid Khalafallah; Jimmy Wales
Episode: E8024 | 55:50
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2025
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: E8023 | 55:49
Watch 55:13
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2025
Matt Pottinger; Patrick Gaspard; Nada Bashir; Julia Ioffe
Episode: E8022 | 55:13
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2025
Alon Pinkas; Mustafa Barghouti; Garrett Graff; Michael McFaul
Episode: E8021 | 55:31
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2025
Marva Allen-Simms; John Morales; Shayna Lewis; Arjan Hehenkamp; David Ovalle
Episode: E8020 | 55:50