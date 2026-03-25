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Amanpour and Company

March 26, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8127 | 55m 43s

Philippine Foreign Minister Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro discusses how her country is handling the impact of the war in Iran on global oil. U.N. Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher on the human toll this war is taking throughout the Middle East. Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) shares her perspective on the war as an Iranian-American. Lebanese journalist Kim Ghattas explains the Israel/Lebanon front.

Aired: 03/25/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 4:32
PBS News Hour
Trump extends deadline for Iran to reopen oil route
Trump extends deadline for Iran to reopen oil route or face power plant strikes
Clip: S2026 E65 | 4:32
Watch 3:30
PBS News Hour
Iran warns of 'surprise' for U.S. if ground invasion begins
Iran warns of 'surprise' for U.S. troops if ground invasion begins
Clip: S2026 E65 | 3:30
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
What's fueling the heat wave blanketing much of the U.S.
How climate change has powered the heat wave blanketing much of the U.S.
Clip: S2026 E65 | 6:57
Watch 5:01
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Thune gives Dems final offer to end DHS shutdown
News Wrap: Thune gives Democrats 'last and final' offer to end DHS shutdown
Clip: S2026 E65 | 5:01
Watch 9:21
PBS News Hour
Experts describe capabilities of new U.S. forces in Mideast
As more U.S. forces head to Mideast, military experts break down capabilities
Clip: S2026 E65 | 9:21
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