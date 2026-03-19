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Amanpour and Company

March 20, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8123 | 55m 36s

Former NATO Ambassador Nicholas Burns on how American allies are reacting to the ongoing war in the Middle East. Former Pentagon analyst Wes J. Bryant discusses the Pentagon's attitude towards reducing harm to innocents in war. Former Sony CEO Michael Lynton and former Clinton aide Joshua Steiner discuss how to cope with your mistakes rather than letting them control your life.

Aired: 03/19/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
Ex Sony CEO & Fmr. Clinton Official on What You Can Learn From Their Mistakes
Michael Lynton and Joshua Steiner discuss their book "From Mistakes to Meaning."
Clip: S2026 E8123 | 17:32
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E60 | 57:46
Watch 8:57
PBS News Hour
Mother of man killed by immigration agent demands justice
'He took my son's life for nothing,' says mother of man killed by immigration agent
Clip: S2026 E60 | 8:57
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: California seeks to rename César Chavez Day
News Wrap: California seeks to rename César Chavez Day following sexual abuse revelation
Clip: S2026 E60 | 5:00
Watch 8:22
PBS News Hour
Sen. Scott says U.S. should demolish Iran's nuclear ability
Sen. Scott says U.S. should balance budget but also 'demolish' Iran's nuclear ability
Clip: S2026 E60 | 8:22
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