Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Trump, Charlie Kirk and the Politics of Division

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
A high school football team steps out of its own shadow.A writer travels historic Route 66.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Marta Kos; Julian Borger; Spencer Cox
Rahm Emanuel; Bill McKibben; Emily Wilson
Kai Bird; Tanaz Eshaghian; Wilbert Cooper
Jeremy Diamond; John Manley; Heidy Khlaaf
Petr Pavel; Justin J. Pearson; Derek Muller
Alayna Treene; Dr. Debra Houry; Annie Lowrey; Kurt Andersen
Nepal Rescues; John Torpey & Lila Pieters Yahia; Mark Neville & Andrey Kurkov; Mursal Rahim
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Lonnie G. Bunch III; Dave Eggers; Jon Meacham
Maggie Haberman; Jonathan Swan; Rina Amiri; Anne Neuberger