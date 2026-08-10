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Amanpour and Company

August 26, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8236 | 55m 30s

White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan give an inside scoop of the first 14 months of Trump’s second term in their new book. Former U.S. Special Envoy for Afghan Human Rights Rina Amiri sheds light on the new hardships facing women and girls in Afghanistan. Former U.S. National Security official Anne Neuberger says the next arms race will be about quantum computing.

Aired: 08/25/26
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A River on the Brink Preview
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
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