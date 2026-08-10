August 11, 2026

Jeff Goodell explores the extreme heat plaguing our planet in his new book "The Heat Will Kill You First." The Financial Times AI Editor Madhumita Murgia on Mark Zuckerberg coming out against AI regulation. Turkish-American digital artist Refik Anadol fuses AI, tech and art in the exhibits in his new museum, Dataland. Evan Osnos discusses the race for global supremacy between the U.S. and China.