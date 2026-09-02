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Amanpour and Company

September 3, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8242 | 55m 36s

Jeremy Diamond reports from inside the Lebanese Army. Former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister John Manley discusses ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Canada. We take a look back at conversations with the late women's rights activist Gloria Steinem. Heidy Khlaaf, Chief AI Scientist at the AI Now Institute, brings clarity to the OpenAI "Hugging Face" hack.

Aired: 09/02/26
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 1:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: New England Schoolgirl Samplers & School Book
Appraisal: New England Schoolgirl Samplers & School Book
Clip: S30 E17 | 1:04
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