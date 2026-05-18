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Amanpour and Company

This Reporter Says Education, Not Trump Policies, Are Saving Small Town USA

Season 2026 Episode 8159 | 17m 52s

President Trump is due to meet China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing this week — the first visit by a U.S. president in nearly a decade. In talks between the world’s two largest economies — and largest militaries — trade will likely be high on the agenda, after the intense tariff war last year which ended in a truce. Journalist Bob Davis joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss one small town’s recovery.

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