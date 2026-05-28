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Amanpour and Company

Democracy, Division, and the Declaration at 250

Season 2026 Episode 8172 | 17m 29s

America is turning 250. The country's birthday arrives amid a war with Iran, soaring prices and a firestorm of political polarization. As America looks inward at its history and its future, how is a unified celebration possible? Jill Lepore is an American historian and author of "We the People." She discusses this and looks back at the country's history — the good, the bad and the ugly.

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