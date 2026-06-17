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Amanpour and Company

China vs. the G7: Who Runs the Global Economy?

Season 2026 Episode 8186 | 17m 17s

eaders from the world's most powerful countries today wrapped up their three-day G7 summit in France. The focus was on resolving wars, like those in Iran and Ukraine -- while hovering overhead was the issue of the uninvited, rising superpower: China. For more, Elizabeth Economy, a senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, joins us.

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