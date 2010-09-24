September 24, 2010

The recession officially ended 15 months ago, but Americans don't believe it's over. Jackie Calmes (New York Times) and Naftali Bendavid (Wall Street Journal) discuss the Dem & GOP election-year strategies on the economy. Nancy Youssef (McClatchy Newspapers) has details of the 'Don't Ask-Don't Tell' vote in the Senate. Tom Gjelten (NPR) on the UN speeches from both the US and Iranian presidents.