November 4, 2011

Alleged harassment scandals continue to dog Republican presidential frontrunner Herman Cain, as the other GOP candidates consider how to handle the controversy. Plus a discussion on the global economy, Greece, the G20 meetings, and new U.S. job numbers. Joining Gwen: John Harris, Politico; Chuck Babington, Associated Press; Alexis Simendinger, RealClearPolitics; Jim Tankersley, National Journal.