July 29, 2011

Lawmakers prepare to work through the weekend to reach a debt deal and avoid a U.S. default. What will it take to break the stalemate and how would a default impact Americans? Plus, how Obama, Boehner, and Reid have played it so far. Joining Gwen Ifill: Major Garrett, National Journal; Jeanne Cummings, Bloomberg News; David Wessel, The Wall Street Journal; and Karen Tumulty, The Washington Post.