January 20, 2012

This week Washington Week is on the road in South Carolina. Mitt Romney's lead shrank as Newt Gingrich climbed in the polls, but Gingrich's ex-wife made potentially damaging claims about their marriage. Plus, two candidates drop out of the GOP race, and more. Joining Gwen: Jeff Zeleny, New York Times; Karen Tumulty, Washington Post; Charles Babington, Associated Press; Sam Youngman, Reuters.