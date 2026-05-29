Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
Prof. Jeffrey Winters discusses how oligarchy fused with democracy in America in "The Blind Spot."
Kimberlé Crenshaw; Sally Hayden; Jeffrey Winters
May 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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