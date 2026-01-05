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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Has America upheld the principles formulated 250 years ago?

Season 2026 Episode 24 | 5m 49s

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, the panel discusses if America has lived up to the principles set forth by its founders.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
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