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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Can Trump manage Iran and sagging economic approval at the same time?

Season 2026 Episode 17 | 17m 03s

Iran appears to be in the driver’s seat in the Gulf, and President Trump's economic approval ratings are dropping faster than gas prices. The panel discusses whether the president can manage the Strait of Hormuz and his sagging support at the same time.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
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