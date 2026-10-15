Yorktown, TX

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Latest Episodes
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All
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The Daytripper Season 16
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The Daytripper Season 15
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The Daytripper Season 14
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The Daytripper Season 13
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The Daytripper Season 12
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The Daytripper Season 11
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The Daytripper Season 10
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The Daytripper Season 9
Chet gets a first glimpse at Texas' newest state park and explores the surrounding towns.
Chet learns Native American history, visits the town hang out, and buys a goat?!?!
From hill tops to caverns below, Chet explores a town where the hill country meets the desert.
Chet enjoys BBQ, hiking, motocross, and fishing in the birthplace of the Texas flag.
Chet enjoys fast-paced off road racing and slower pace of days gone by in Gatesville.
East of Austin, Chet eats his fill of sausage and tours a classic Texas dance hall.
Chet soars over this beloved coastal town and meets the animals native to the Gulf.
Chet discovers all this north Texas GRAND prairie has to offer.
From the pre-Clovis era to the Space Age, Chet uncovers the hidden gems of this small Texas town.
Chet learns about this West Texas town as it was in the 1800s.