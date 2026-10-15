Albany, TX

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Latest Episodes
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The Daytripper Season 16
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The Daytripper Season 15
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The Daytripper Season 14
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The Daytripper Season 13
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The Daytripper Season 12
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The Daytripper Season 11
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The Daytripper Season 10
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The Daytripper Season 9
Chet explores the culture and cuisine on the northside of San Antonio.
From the pre-Clovis era to the Space Age, Chet uncovers the hidden gems of this small Texas town.
Chet soars over this beloved coastal town and meets the animals native to the Gulf.
Chet gets a first glimpse at Texas' newest state park and explores the surrounding towns.
Chet learns Native American history, visits the town hang out, and buys a goat?!?!
From hill tops to caverns below, Chet explores a town where the hill country meets the desert.
Chet enjoys BBQ, hiking, motocross, and fishing in the birthplace of the Texas flag.
Chet enjoys some of the biggest tacos in Texas in this town with a spooky past.
Chet enjoys fast-paced off road racing and slower pace of days gone by in Gatesville.
Chet discovers all this north Texas GRAND prairie has to offer.