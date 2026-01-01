Adventure Time Preview

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
A high school football team steps out of its own shadow.A writer travels historic Route 66.
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Season 2
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Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A high school football team steps out of its own shadow.A writer travels historic Route 66.
The descendants of Quanah Parker come together. A writer explores ruins of Texas missions.
Texas is home to outdoor enthusiasts, ultramarathoners, and treasure hunters alike.
A tiny Wendish town persists in Texas. The legacy behind the iconic dish—the puffy taco.
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
The resurgence of the dance hall. A cattle company reinvents a ranch-to-retail model.
A new school model helps underprivileged kids. A NICU volunteer has the roles reversed.
A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ultimate barbecue ranking.
Yaupon tea and drinking chocolates are steeped in history. Texas wine seeks vindication.
Afghan women soccer players evacuated to Houston to rebuild their lives from scratch.