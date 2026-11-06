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Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana

Alberta - Canada’s Changing Heartland

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 11s

In Canada’s heartland, Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and learns how thriving immigrant communities in Edmonton and Calgary are reshaping the Canadian identity.

Aired: 05/12/25 | Expires: 04/22/27
Support for PATI JINICH EXPLORES PANAMERICANA is provided by Marriott International, Wells Fargo, La Costeña, Visit Tucson, New Mexico Tourism, Casa Madero, Visit Albuquerque, Arizona Community Foundation, and Tourism Santa Fe.
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Christmas in the Alps
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Preview: S45 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
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Watch 54:17
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Arizona - Abundance in the Desert
In Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, Pati finds culture, history, and unexpected abundance.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:17
Watch 54:32
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
New Mexico & Colorado - Life Along the Rio
Pati travels Colorado to New Mexico, finding the Rio Grande and the lives it sustains.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:32
Watch 54:17
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Montana & Wyoming - Small Acts, Wide Ripples
In Montana and Wyoming, Pati meets people restoring language, land, and livelihood.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:17
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Juneau & Whitehorse - Sister Cities
Pati explores the sister cities of Juneau and Whitehorse.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:11
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Alaska - Wild Harvest
Pati travels from the northernmost place in the U.S. to the remote island community of Halibut Cove.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:11