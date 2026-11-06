Alaska - Wild Harvest

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Latest Episodes
All
In Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, Pati finds culture, history, and unexpected abundance.
Pati travels Colorado to New Mexico, finding the Rio Grande and the lives it sustains.
In Montana and Wyoming, Pati meets people restoring language, land, and livelihood.
In Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and explores its diversity in Edmonton and Calgary.
Pati explores the sister cities of Juneau and Whitehorse.