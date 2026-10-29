Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana

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In Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, Pati finds culture, history, and unexpected abundance.
Pati travels Colorado to New Mexico, finding the Rio Grande and the lives it sustains.
In Montana and Wyoming, Pati meets people restoring language, land, and livelihood.
In Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and explores its diversity in Edmonton and Calgary.
Pati explores the sister cities of Juneau and Whitehorse.
Pati travels from the northernmost place in the U.S. to the remote island community of Halibut Cove.
Extras
Pati Jinich visits the town of Wildwood, founded by Canada’s early black settlers.
In Calgary, Pati Jinich meets leaders of the rising Indigenous Fashion movement.
Pati Jinich visits Big Sky BBQ in Alberta to try their legendary Barbecue King Caesar.
Pati Jinich visits Lumel Studios to try glassblowing and learns it’s more than just art.
Fascinating stories and food from Juneau’s vibrant Filipino community.
Pati Jinich learns about life in the Yukon Territory from “Mr. Yukon 2024” Ron Chambers.
Pati Jinich tries Pelmeni in Alaska’s Russian town of Nikolaevsk.
Anchorage-based author Julia O’Malley and Pati Jinich discuss what makes Alaska unique.
Pati Jinich makes Alaskan Ice Cream with indigenous community liaison Anna Sattler.
Join chef Pati Jinich on a Pan-American journey exploring cultural connections.