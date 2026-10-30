Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration

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Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.
Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band in "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration."
Join country music superstar Mickey Guyton for a heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.
Honor heroes past and present with this heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.
Extras
"Battle Hymn of the Republic" performed by The U.S. Army Field Band and Angel Blue.
"God Bless America" performed by The U.S. Army Field Band and Angel Blue.
Trace Adkins and The Six-String Soldiers perform "Still a Soldier."
Aubrey Logan performs "How High The Moon" with the US Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
Craig Morgan performs "Soldier" with the US Army Field Band's Six String Soldiers
Craig Morgan performs with the US Army Field Band's Six String Soldiers.
Christian McBride and SGT 1st Class Hamilton Price perform "Centerpiece."
The US Army Field Band's Soldier's Chorus performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water."
Jon Stewart introduces the newest ensemble of the U.S. Army Field Band, The Army Rappers.
Mickey Guyton joins The Six-String Soldiers to perform her song "Remember Her Name."