All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration

Craig Morgan performs "That's What I Love About Sunday"

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 3m 33s

Legendary Country Music singer Craig Morgan performs "That's What I Love About Sunday" with the US Army Field Band's Six String Soldiers at Blackbird Studios in Nashville TN. He is introduced by Country Music superstar Mickey Guyton in this beautiful tribute to our nation's veterans on PBS, Salute To Service 2024: A Veterans Day Celebration.

Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Christmas in the Alps
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Preview: S45 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 55:50
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
2026 Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration
Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band in "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration."
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration 2024
Join country music superstar Mickey Guyton for a heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Honor heroes past and present with this heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 55:50