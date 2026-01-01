God Bless America

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
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Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.
Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band in "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration."
Join country music superstar Mickey Guyton for a heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.
Honor heroes past and present with this heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.