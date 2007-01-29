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NOVA

Interview: How to Save The “Doomsday Glacier” with Brent Minchew

1hr 29m 07s

Brent Minchew is a glaciologist at Caltech, where he studies Thwaites Glacier and its role in global sea level rise. He joins Hakeem to discuss the science behind the "Doomsday Glacier," a proposed intervention to stabilize it, and his own path from the Marine Corps and the Pentagon on 9/11 to a career in climate science.

Aired: 09/09/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
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Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
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Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
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Nature
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Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
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