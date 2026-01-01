All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOVA

The Battle to Breathe: CF Before Birth

Season 53 | 15m 51s

Can a genetic disease be stopped in its tracks before birth? Cystic fibrosis is a deadly condition which if untreated leads to severe organ damage and lung disease. But baby Hazel is a pioneer. Discover how modern medical breakthroughs may soon revolutionize treatment of CF, in utero, and how unwavering mothers like Stephanie are fighting for their children's futures.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • NOVA Season 53
  • NOVA Season 52
  • NOVA Season 51
  • NOVA Season 50
  • NOVA Season 49
  • NOVA Season 48
  • NOVA Season 47
  • NOVA Season 46
  • NOVA Season 45
  • NOVA Season 44
  • NOVA Season 43
  • NOVA Season 42
  • NOVA Season 41
  • NOVA Season 40
  • NOVA Season 39
  • NOVA Season 38
  • NOVA Season 37
  • NOVA Season 36
  • NOVA Season 35
  • NOVA Season 34
  • NOVA Season 33
  • NOVA Season 32
  • NOVA Season 31
  • NOVA Season 30
  • NOVA Season 28
  • NOVA Season 27
  • NOVA Season 23
NOVA
Evolution: Brain Power
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Episode: S53 E13
NOVA
Stone Age Masterpiece
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Episode: S53 E11
NOVA
Knowledge Keepers
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Episode: S53 E10
Watch 53:34
NOVA
The Battle to Breathe
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Episode: S53 E9 | 53:34
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 53:24
NOVA
Rain Bombs
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Episode: S53 E5 | 53:24
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Episode: S53 E8 | 53:40
Watch 53:25
NOVA
Stone Age Temple Mystery
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
Episode: S53 E6 | 53:25
Watch 53:38
NOVA
Mammal Origins
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Episode: S53 E4 | 53:38
Watch 53:39
NOVA
Can Dogs Talk?
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
Episode: S53 E3 | 53:39