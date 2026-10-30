Jennifer Palmieri

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
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Anne Applebaum explains how an alliance of ideologues and grifters is remaking U.S. foreign policy.
Baroness Dambisa Moyo, weighs the risks and the implications for the economy as bond markets roil.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox discusses polarization, alienation, and how to disagree without contempt.
Salman Rushdie reflects on surviving an attempted murder, reclaiming his life, and writing again.
Marjorie Taylor Greene discusses her break with President Trump and the potential of a third party.
Ben McKenzie unpacks his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying To You For Money.”
Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy.