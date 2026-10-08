D.W.'s Very Bad Mood

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Latest Episodes
All
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All
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Arthur Season 26
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Arthur Season 25
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Arthur Season 24
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Arthur Season 23
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Arthur Season 22
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Arthur Season 21
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Arthur Season 20
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Arthur Season 19
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Arthur Season 18
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Arthur Season 17
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Arthur Season 16
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Arthur Season 15
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Arthur Season 14
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Arthur Season 13
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Arthur Season 12
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Arthur Season 11
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Arthur Season 10
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Arthur Season 9
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Arthur Season 8
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Arthur Season 7
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Arthur Season 6
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Arthur Season 5
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Arthur Season 4
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Arthur Season 3
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Arthur Season 2
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Arthur Season 1
D.W. overhears a mysterious word at a store and is determined to find out what it means!
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Sue Ellen says she’s not afraid of anything…that is until she hears a creepy howling noise.
Arthur is the first to take out the newest Scare-Your-Pants-Off book from the library.
D.W. wants to join Arthur's sleepover. / Arthur tries to stay up until midnight.
Mister Rogers stays at Arthur's house. / Fern draws an unflattering cartoon of Francine.
Arthur has trouble training his new puppy. / Arthur will do anything for new moon boots.
D.W. wants to take her imaginary friend on a trip. / Arthur loses a library book.
Mr. Ratburn is getting married! / Arthur and Buster feud over a video game.