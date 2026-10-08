All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arthur

D.W.'s Library Card

Season 4 Episode 401 | 13m 16s

When D.W. discovers that she can get her own library card, she rejoices at the world of books waiting for her. (Now if only she could sign her name to get the card in the first place...)

Aired: 09/05/99 | Expires: 12/03/26
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Arthur
Binky Barnes Investigation- :15
Binky Barnes Investigation- Watch Now!- :15
Clip: 0:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Arthur Season 26
  • Arthur Season 25
  • Arthur Season 24
  • Arthur Season 23
  • Arthur Season 22
  • Arthur Season 21
  • Arthur Season 20
  • Arthur Season 19
  • Arthur Season 18
  • Arthur Season 17
  • Arthur Season 16
  • Arthur Season 15
  • Arthur Season 14
  • Arthur Season 13
  • Arthur Season 12
  • Arthur Season 11
  • Arthur Season 10
  • Arthur Season 9
  • Arthur Season 8
  • Arthur Season 7
  • Arthur Season 6
  • Arthur Season 5
  • Arthur Season 4
  • Arthur Season 3
  • Arthur Season 2
  • Arthur Season 1
Arthur
S4 Ep 5: Arthur Podcast: Bleep!
D.W. overhears a mysterious word at a store and is determined to find out what it means!
Episode: S26 E25 | 13:14
Arthur
S4 Ep 4: Arthur Podcast: Buster Baxter, Cat Saver
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Episode: S26 E24 | 14:41
Arthur
S4 Ep 3: Arthur Podcast: Scared Sue Ellen
Sue Ellen says she’s not afraid of anything…that is until she hears a creepy howling noise.
Episode: S26 E23 | 13:12
Arthur
S4 Ep 2: Arthur Podcast: Write a Story
Arthur has to write a story for a school assignment.
Episode: S26 E22 | 14:58
Arthur
S4 Ep 1: Arthur Podcast: The Lost Library Book
Arthur is the first to take out the newest Scare-Your-Pants-Off book from the library.
Episode: S26 E21 | 15:00
Arthur
Arthur's First Sleepover/Arthur's New Year's Eve (ASL)
D.W. wants to join Arthur's sleepover. / Arthur tries to stay up until midnight.
Episode: S1 E30 | 26:36
Arthur
Arthur Meets Mister Rogers/Draw! (ASL)
Mister Rogers stays at Arthur's house. / Fern draws an unflattering cartoon of Francine.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:35
Arthur
Arthur's New Puppy/Arthur Bounces Back (ASL)
Arthur has trouble training his new puppy. / Arthur will do anything for new moon boots.
Episode: S1 E8 | 26:35
Arthur
D.W.'s Imaginary Friend/Arthur's Lost Library Book (ASL)
D.W. wants to take her imaginary friend on a trip. / Arthur loses a library book.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:35
Arthur
Mr. Ratburn & The Special Someone/The Feud (ASL)
Mr. Ratburn is getting married! / Arthur and Buster feud over a video game.
Episode: S22 E1 | 26:35