Just Add Apples

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Latest Episodes
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All
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America's Test Kitchen Season 26
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America's Test Kitchen Season 25
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America's Test Kitchen Season 24
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America's Test Kitchen Season 23
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America's Test Kitchen Season 22
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America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
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America's Test Kitchen Season 20
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America's Test Kitchen Season 19
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America's Test Kitchen Season 18
Beef Tenderloin; Turkey Breast en Cocotte; Fat separators.
Millionaire's Shortbread; Gateau Breton; Serrated Knives
Roasted Eggplant, Zaalouk (Moroccan Eggplant Meze); hummus tasting
Glazed Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Make-Way-Ahead Dinner Rolls; tools for easy meal prep
Spaghetti All’Assassina, Triple Mushroom Pasta; tasting of canned whole tomatoes
Bauernfrühstück (German Farmer’s Breakfast), Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Pie); best cookie sheets
Turkey Sausage Lasagna, Chocolate Sorbet; deep dive on sugars
Cachapas con Queso de Mano (Venezuelan Cheese-Filled Corn Cakes), Fresh Corn Chowder; dish towels
Chicken Yassa (Senegalese Braised Chicken), Arroz con Pollo; chicken broth tasting
Ice Cream Cake, the science behind the cooling powers of ice