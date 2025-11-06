All rights reserved. © 2025
Amanpour and Company

November 7, 2025

Episode 8028 | 55m 45s

Christiane sits down with former U.N. Climate Chief Christiana Figueres in Brazil ahead of the COP30 climate summit. Art historian Kathy Hessel introduces her new book on art's positive impact, "How to Live an Artful Life." Grammy-award winning musician and songwriter Jacob Collier discusses the inspiration behind his latest album "The Light for Days."

Aired: 11/06/25
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Nature
How Jaguars Are Saving Sea Turtles
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
Clip: S44 E4 | 2:53
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival Preview
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Preview: S52 E20 | 0:30
Made in Texas
Broken Bread
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:53
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/7/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/7/25
Episode: E45 | 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the election results mean for Trump and Republicans
What the Democrats' election wins mean for Trump and Republicans
Clip: E45 | 16:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Who will voters blame for the government shutdown?
Who will voters blame for the government shutdown?
Clip: E45 | 6:42
Amanpour and Company
Jacob Collier: Inside the Making of New Album “The Light For Days”
Musician Jacob Collier discusses the inspiration behind his new album "The Light for Days."
Clip: E8028 | 18:13
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2025
David A. Graham; Salman Rushdie; Raymond Zhong
Episode: E8027 | 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2025
Prince William; Brian Lehrer; Ron Brownstein; Scott Galloway
Episode: E8026 | 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2025
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Nicholas Thompson; Michael Sandel
Episode: E8025 | 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 3, 2025
Jessica Taylor; Jeremy Diamond; Nathaniel Raymond; Hamid Khalafallah; Jimmy Wales
Episode: E8024 | 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2025
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: E8023 | 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2025
Matt Pottinger; Patrick Gaspard; Nada Bashir; Julia Ioffe
Episode: E8022 | 55:13
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2025
Alon Pinkas; Mustafa Barghouti; Garrett Graff; Michael McFaul
Episode: E8021 | 55:31
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2025
Marva Allen-Simms; John Morales; Shayna Lewis; Arjan Hehenkamp; David Ovalle
Episode: E8020 | 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2025
David Sanger; Julianne Smith; Beth Macy
Episode: E8019 | 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 24, 2025
Halla Tómasdóttir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: E8018 | 55:43