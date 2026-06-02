SNAP Faces $187 Billion in Cuts. Who Is Paying the Price?

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June 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
As Russia pounds Ukrainian cities, Kyiv tries to turn the tide with battlefront innovation
Trump’s mass deportation campaign takes a toll on college students
Journalist discusses the ripple effects of extremism on a small American town
Why Sting challenges himself to push his artistry into new forms
Justice Department scraps Trump’s ‘anti-weaponization fund’ after pushback from Congress
News Wrap: Rubio tries to assure Congress that talks with Iran are continuing
What to know about Trump’s controversial pick of Bill Pulte for acting spy chief
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
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Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
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