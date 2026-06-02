All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

SNAP Faces $187 Billion in Cuts. Who Is Paying the Price?

Season 2026 Episode 8175 | 18m 31s

SNAP benefits are a vital lifeline for many low-income families, helping them get the groceries they need to feed their households. But millions are now losing access to SNAP benefits due to radical cuts specified in President Trump's so-called "Big Beautiful Bill." Sara Naomi Bleich, Professor of Public Health Policy at Harvard, joins Hari Sreenivasan to break down what this means.

Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E113 | 57:46
Watch 7:33
PBS News Hour
Ukraine seeks edge against Russian invasion with innovation
As Russia pounds Ukrainian cities, Kyiv tries to turn the tide with battlefront innovation
Clip: S2026 E113 | 7:33
Watch 8:22
PBS News Hour
The toll of Trump’s deportation campaign on college students
Trump’s mass deportation campaign takes a toll on college students
Clip: S2026 E113 | 8:22
Watch 4:32
PBS News Hour
The ripple effects of extremism on a small American town
Journalist discusses the ripple effects of extremism on a small American town
Clip: S2026 E113 | 4:32
Watch 9:47
PBS News Hour
Why Sting continues to push his artistry into new forms
Why Sting challenges himself to push his artistry into new forms
Clip: S2026 E113 | 9:47
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
DOJ scraps Trump’s ‘anti-weaponization fund’ after pushback
Justice Department scraps Trump’s ‘anti-weaponization fund’ after pushback from Congress
Clip: S2026 E113 | 4:58
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Rubio tells Congress that Iran talks continue
News Wrap: Rubio tries to assure Congress that talks with Iran are continuing
Clip: S2026 E113 | 4:51
Watch 4:31
PBS News Hour
Who is Bill Pulte, Trump’s pick for acting spy chief?
What to know about Trump’s controversial pick of Bill Pulte for acting spy chief
Clip: S2026 E113 | 4:31
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 2, 2026
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
Episode: S2026 E8175 | 55:52
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 2, 2026
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
Episode: S2026 E8175 | 55:52
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 1, 2026
Oren Libermann; Jan Egeland; Ivy Meeropol; Jesmyn Ward
Episode: S2026 E8174 | 55:54
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2026
Kimberlé Crenshaw; Sally Hayden; Jeffrey Winters
Episode: S2026 E8173 | 55:35
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2026
Chris Murphy; Rebeca Grynspan; Jill Lepore
Episode: S2026 E8172 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2026
Ben Rhodes; Oliver McTernan; Ethar El-Katatney
Episode: S2026 E8171 | 55:50
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
May 26, 2026
Beth Sanner; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia; Heather Kerr; Maya MacGuineas
Episode: S2026 E8170 | 55:54
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
May 25, 2026
Nicholas Burns; Wes J. Bryant; Michael Lynton; Joshua Stein
Episode: S2026 E8169 | 55:30
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
May 22, 2026
Peter S. Goodman; Mamoud Ahmadinejad; Kelli María Korducki
Episode: S2026 E8168 | 55:55
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
May 21, 2026
José Manuel Albares; Rafael Nadal; Mike Isaac
Episode: S2026 E8167 | 55:45
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
May 20, 2026
David A. Graham; Mikhail Fishman; Helen Lewis
Episode: S2026 E8166 | 55:42