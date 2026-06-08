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Amanpour and Company

Shell USA President: Recovery from Strait Closure May Take Up to Six Months

Season 2026 Episode 8181 | 17m 48s

Shell USA President Colette Hirstius discusses the impact of the Iran war on U.S. energy.

Extras
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Clip: S2026 E119 | 6:41
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U.S. strikes Iran after missiles target American bases
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Clip: S2026 E119 | 6:36
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Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries and the midterm landscape
Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries and what they mean for November
Clip: S2026 E119 | 4:28
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Survey reveals political factions shaping the midterms
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Clip: S2026 E119 | 6:48
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America's 250th renews questions on the founders and faith
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Clip: S2026 E119 | 9:52
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How the loss of USAID has weakened the fight against Ebola
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Clip: S2026 E119 | 7:02
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News Wrap: Gates says he made 'grave error' meeting Epstein
News Wrap: Bill Gates says he made 'grave error' by meeting with Epstein
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