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Amanpour and Company

June 1, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8174 | 55m 54s

Oren Libermann reports from Jerusalem as increased military activity threatens the current ceasefire. Norwegian Refugee Council's Jan Egeland shares the population displacement he has seen on the ground in Tehran. In a new documentary, Ivy Meeropol tells the story of magazine columnist E-Jean Carrol and her fight against Donald Trump. Jesmyn Ward explores grief, hope, and memory in her new book.

Aired: 05/31/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
Jesmyn Ward: Can a Divided Nation Find Hope?
Jesmyn Ward discusses her new book "On Witness and Respair."
Clip: S2026 E8174 | 17:49
Watch 4:16
PBS News Hour
Trump's 'anti-weaponization' fund paused amid GOP pressure
Trump's 'anti-weaponization' fund hits setback amid political pressure from Republicans
Clip: S2026 E112 | 4:16
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
U.S. and Iran at impasse as Israel goes deeper into Lebanon
U.S. and Iran send mixed signals as Israel's invasion extends deeper into Lebanon
Clip: S2026 E112 | 5:04
Watch 7:42
PBS News Hour
Report shows misinformation a threat to election security
New report shows misinformation is a threat to election security
Clip: S2026 E112 | 7:42
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
Promising pancreatic cancer treatment doubles survival rates
Promising new treatment for pancreatic cancer doubles survival rates
Clip: S2026 E112 | 7:03
Watch 5:14
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Arrests rise outside New Jersey ICE facility
News Wrap: More people arrested for breaking curfew at New Jersey ICE detention facility
Clip: S2026 E112 | 5:14
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on limits of Trump's power
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on the limits of Trump's power
Clip: S2026 E112 | 5:58
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
Authorities struggle to stop AI tools generating nude images
Authorities struggle to stop AI tools generating nude images without consent
Clip: S2026 E112 | 6:57
Watch 3:10
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on cooking with pride
A Brief But Spectacular take on cooking with pride
Clip: S2026 E112 | 3:10
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