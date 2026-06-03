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Amanpour and Company

Has the U.S. “Already Lost” the War in Iran?

Season 2026 Episode 8176 | 17m 32s

Hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the war in Iran have stalled after tensions in the Gulf flared once again early Wednesday morning. In a new piece for The Atlantic, foreign policy scholar Robert Kagan argues that Iran's leverage in the Strait leaves the U.S. with few options. Kagan joins Walter Isaacson to explain why.

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