Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/26/24

We're a little more than 100 days until Election Day and the race for the White House has been turned upside-down. The Trump team had a plan to defeat Joe Biden, but with Kamala Harris as his opponent, it’s a whole new race. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Eugene Daniels of Politico, Adam Harris of The Atlantic and Asma Khalid of NPR to discuss this and more.