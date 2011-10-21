October 21, 2011

Analysis of possible paths forward in Libya now that Moammar Gadhafi is dead. Will the U.S. play a role in nation building? President Obama announces all U.S. troops will be out of Iraq by year's end. And why the GOP debates have become pivotal in the 2012 presidential race. Joining Gwen: Martha Raddatz, ABC News; Doyle McManus, LA Times; Dan Balz, Washington Post; Gloria Borger, CNN.