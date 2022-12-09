Washington Week full episode, December 9, 2022

Democrats win Georgia's runoff as Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the party, Republicans criticize former President Trump for comments on the Constitution and Russia frees Brittney Griner. Join moderator Yamiche Alcindor, Maya King of The New York Times, Laura Barrón-López of PBS NewsHour, Josh Gerstein of Politico and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post to discuss these stories and more.