December 16, 2011

Congress fights the clock to avert a government shutdown. Also, now that the last GOP presidential debate before the Iowa caucus is over, who is the frontrunner? Plus, the war in Iraq officially ends as the U.S. hands over military control to Iraqis. Joining Gwen: Jeanne Cummings, Bloomberg News; Dan Balz, The Washington Post; Jeff Zeleny, The New York Times; Laura Meckler, The Wall Street Journal