August 19, 2011

Perry is in the race, Pawlenty is out and Bachmann won the straw poll. The GOP candidates continue to blame Obama for the sluggish economic recovery. Also, President Obama plans to announce a jobs program. John Dickerson guest hosts with: Jeff Zeleny, New York Times; Karen Tumulty, Washington Post; Alexis Simendinger, RealClearPolitics.com, David Wessel, Wall Street Journal.