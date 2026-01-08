All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washington Week with The Atlantic

President Trump signs new budget deal

Season 2018 Episode 32 | 23m 48s

Crisis and confrontations hit Washington as the stock market fluctuated in New York this week. The panelists discussed the details of the recently passed budget, along with the departure of two White House aides after abuse allegations and the week on Wall Street.

Aired: 02/09/18
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life? Preview
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Preview: S53 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:13
Nature
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:13
Watch 2:56
Nature
How Elephants Learn to Mate
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:56
Watch 2:27
Nature
How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:27
Watch 1:55
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1 Scene
James tends to an aging dog while Jimmy stumbles upon Siegfried and Susan... and a horse.
Clip: S6 E1 | 1:55
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 6 Official Preview
Return to the Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S6 | 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E7 | 57:46
Watch 6:07
PBS News Hour
Experts divided over new federal dietary guidelines
Why experts are divided over the new federal dietary guidelines
Clip: S2026 E7 | 6:07
Watch 8:49
PBS News Hour
Communities struggle with rebuilding a year after LA fires
A year after the devastating LA wildfires, communities struggle with rebuilding
Clip: S2026 E7 | 8:49
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2026
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
Episode: S2025 E52 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25
Episode: S2025 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Episode: S2025 E50 | 26:46
Watch 24:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Episode: S2025 E49 | 24:09
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/28/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/28/25
Episode: S2025 E48 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/21/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/21/25
Episode: S2025 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/14/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/14/25
Episode: S2025 E46 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/7/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/7/25
Episode: S2025 E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/31/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/31/25
Episode: S2025 E44 | 26:46