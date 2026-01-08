A Look Back at a Year of COVID-19

It’s the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic shifting the world as we once knew it. The panel reflected on one of the deadliest years in American history, & how the country is fighting to move forward. Susan Davis of NPR guest moderates. Panel: Yasmeen Abutaleb of The Washington Post, Eamon Javers of CNBC, Toluse Olorunnipa of The Washington Post, Susan Page of USA Today