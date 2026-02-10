Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Anna Madeley challenges Samuel West to a pub quiz with All Creatures Great and Small trivia.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
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